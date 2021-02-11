SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Since Wednesday, more than 340 new retail pharmacy locations have been added to the list of COVID-19 vaccination sites open to the public.
There are now more than 850 vaccination locations in Illinois open to the public.
The new sites include 339 Walgreens stores throughout Illinois, which will be receiving vaccine out of a federal allocation and not from the state’s allotment.
Four CVS locations are also being added.
The State of Illinois is partnering with CVS, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger,Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
• CVS – 4 locations
• Hy-Vee – 16 locations
• Jewel-Osco – 143 locations
• Kroger – 24 locations
• Mariano’s – 31 locations
• Meijer – 8 locations
• Walgreens – 520 locations
• Walmart – 8 locations
Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time. People are told to check back frequently for open appointments.
For information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.
