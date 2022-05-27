SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND)- It started off with just a shortness of breath. "I went to work one day, and I couldn't catch my breath, so one of my coworkers were like Tiffany you don't look good."
It was then when Tiffany Phillip's life would change forever.
In 2017 Tiffany found out she was in need for a double lung transplant. "And they diagnosed me with Sjogren's syndrome, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension," says Tiffany Phillips.
At the time she couldn't get put on the wait list.
"They told me I had to lose weight in order to get the transplant." So, Tiffany took her health into her own hands and lost over 100 pounds by 2019. She also says things aren't any easier with the spike of inflation. "The gas is outrageous. It's a lot because I travel. This past month I've had to go to St. Louis every week for follow up appointments." And that's on top of caring for her family. "Food is outrageous to feed a family of four."
But Tiffany says it's this family of four that keeps her fighting. "It's them, my family, my husband, my kids." And Tiffany's family is fighting right along with her. "Tiffany is literally the friendliest person I know. She can make a conversation with anybody. always laughing always happy," says her niece Kanicia Green. No matter what comes in their way, they stay right by her side. "It's been hard, but we try to stay strong cause it's a lot, but we stay strong for Tiff for sure."
She is still on the wait list for that double lung transplant. To support Tiffany and her family, visit her Go Fund Me page. https://gofund.me/809a18ff
