SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There are currently 37 Springfield firefighters quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, and 12 firefighters have tested positive.
Among those who tested positive is Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne.
The majority of firefighters came in to contact with an individual who was asymptomatic at an outside gathering, not on work time, SFD said.
The individual was not a Springfield firefighter.
Since receiving test results, any employee who was in direct contact with patient zero or any firefighter who has tested positive, have been sent to have a COVID-19 test and asked to follow the guidance provided by the testing facility including quarantining.
The outbreak has had no impact on their operations other than an increase in overtime, the fire department said.
There is a total of 214 sworn Springfield firefighters with the department.
“This has been an extreme challenge however, it is a lesson on how one person can impact one area of our community,” said Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.