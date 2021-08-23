EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- 37-year-old man arrested for aggravated assault of an officer and aggravated arson.
According to police, on August 16, at 6:31 p.m., Effingham Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1200th block of S. 3rd Street regarding an individual spraying lighter fluid all over the house and threatening to ignite it.
Once officers arrived on scene, they identified Dylan Bovay, 37, Effingham, driving a vehicle through a yard and across a ditch.
Police say Bovay returned to the residence, exited the vehicle, and laid on the concrete.
After being arrested, Bovay started to resist and assault officers.
He was arrested for attempted aggravated arson, aggravated battery to a Peace Officer, aggravated assault, endangering life health of a child, resist/obstruct a Police Officer, reckless conduct and reckless driving.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
