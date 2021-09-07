DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- One man was sent to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot in the leg.
According to officials, on Tuesday, September 7, at 1:44 a.m. Danville Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Giddings for a report of gun shots.
Upon arrival to the area, Officers located a 37-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh.
The victim stated he was standing outside a residence in the area, when multiple subjects started shooting at him.
Officers located multiple shell casings in the area.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.