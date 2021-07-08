MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A Moultrie County man has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections after setting a shed on fire.
According to officials, Clint A. Hector, 37, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal damage to property (damage in excess of $10,000 but not in excess of $100,000).
The maximum sentence under the law for the Class 3 Felony in this matter is ten years imprisonment.
Moultrie County Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Dobson stated in court that on November 30, 2020, the Sullivan Police Department and Sullivan Fire Protection District were called to a residence on Chad Avenue in Sullivan, Illinois.
Upon arrival, police and fire personnel observed a storage shed behind the residence fully engulfed in fire. Hector was observed up in a tree on the property.
Hector admitted to setting the fire inside the shed, stating that he did so to keep warm.
He failed to call in the fire to anyone after the fire began to engulf the shed.
The shed, as well as all the contents stored within it, were a total loss.
Under Illinois law, Hector was eligible for probation or conditional discharge and subject to a 2–10-year sentence in prison; he is also eligible for day-for-day sentencing and will be subject to 1-year parole upon his release from IDOC.
Hector received credit for 220 days served in the Moultrie County jail and was represented by Attorney Marvin Hanson, Moultrie County Public Defender.
