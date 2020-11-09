SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers were called to a deadly crash in Sangamon County Monday morning.
Illinois State Police District 9 Troopers, Springfield Fire Department, and Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash just east of Farmingdale Road on Illinois 54.
Illinois State Police said the three car collision occurred as Steven Mars, 30, of Springfield was traveling west on Illinois Route 54 and veered off into the east-bound lane.
Mars sideswiped the vehicle of 29 year-old Kayla Turner before colliding head on with a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Annisa Bartletti.
Mars was flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Turner remained uninjured.
Bartletti was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:56 a.m. after succumbing to injures, an update from the Sangamon County Coroner's Office said.
Police cited Mars for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
Illinois 54 was closed for a couple of hours, but has since reopened.
