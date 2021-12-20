DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Large pile up on the Staley viaduct causes traffic delays.
Police and fire crews responded to a large traffic crash on 22nd Street in Decatur, in the middle of the Staley viaduct, Monday morning.
According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder at Decatur Fire, 39 vehicles were involved in the wreck and 5 people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officials say calls regarding the accident began coming in around 7 a.m. Monday morning. The fire department, police, Decatur ambulance service, IDOT, and city municipal services all responded to the scene.
Authorities believe ice was the primary contributing factor to the crashes, given the icy roadways being glazed over with frost and ice.
Traffic was shut down both ways on the viaduct, officials report crashes started on the northbound lane, but some vehicles were pushed into the southbound lane as a result.
Drivers in the area are advised to travel with caution or take alternative routes if possible.
This is a developing story and WAND will continue to update, as more information is released.
