GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A local health care provider in Ford County will be among six to receive a portion of over $3 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
The funding, announced Wednesday by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), is meant to help with access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, food assistance programs and other services to help with community health outcomes.
Funding is coming from a new U.S. Department of Agriculture program set up by the American Rescue Plan.
Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services in Ford County is the only central Illinois health care provider to receive part of this funding. Its total funding includes $72,200 to buy local equipment that will help with allowing COVID-19 antibody testing and the safe processing of COVID-19 samples.
"The equipment will enable the hospital to differentiate between the COVID virus and bacterial pneumonia to administer proper medical treatment," a press release said. "The project includes purchasing a vented safety hood to protect lab staff while processing COVID swabs. Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services operates a critical access hospital with 12 clinics serving five counties in East Central Illinois."
Both lawmakers explained the importance of the funding in statements.
“Across Illinois, rural hospitals and health care providers are the backbone of their communities, providing essential access points to care and anchoring the local economy. Yet, many grapple with financial vulnerabilities that have only increased during the pandemic,” Durbin said. “That’s why Senator Duckworth and I worked to pass the American Rescue Plan, which created the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program. This federal funding will improve access to critical health needs and benefit the long-term financial stability of rural health care providers.”
“Illinois’s rural healthcare providers are critical to extending reliable and accessible care to Illinoisans and providing jobs in communities—this support as part of the American Rescue Plan is needed and deserved,” Duckworth said. “Democrats intended for the American Rescue Plan to serve working families and by supporting healthcare access across our great state, we’re able to help do that.”
The other five providers to receive grants include:
- Illini Community Hospital, Blessing Health System (Pike County): $891,500
- Ferrell Hospital (Saline County): $869,500
- Salem Township Hospital (Marion County): $792,400
- Arrowleaf (Alexander County): $362,900
- Tri-State Food Bank Incorporated (Johnson County): $201,800
