COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A third person has died from COVID-19 in Coles County.
The Coles County Health Department announced that a resident of Charleston Rehab and Healthcare facility passed away.
There were two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county Wednesday.
There are 64 confirmed cases. Three people are hospitalized. 22 people have recovered.
39 of the confirmed cases are associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare. However, not all Coles County residents.
