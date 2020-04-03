DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A third person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Macon County.
The Macon County Joint Crisis Communication said the patient is a woman in her 40s.
She is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
The Macon County Health Department immediately began working to identify and actively monitor anyone who was in contact with this patient.
Contacts will be notified.
48 tests have been completed in Macon County, with three positive test results, 33 negative test results, and 12 test results pending.
18 Macon County residents have been tested outside of Macon County, with 18 negative test results.