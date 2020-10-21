SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,342 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
• Christian County: 1 female 80s
• Clark County: 1 male 90s
• Clay County: 1 male 80s
• Clinton County: 1 male 80s
• Cook County: 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
• DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
• Fayette County: 1 male 80s
• Ford County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
• Franklin County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• Fulton County: 1 male 90s
• Hancock County: 1 male 60s
• Jackson County: 1 male 70s
• Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s
• Kendall County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• Knox County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
• Lake County: 1 female 70s
• Macon County:1 female 90s
• Madison County: 1 male 80s
• Marion County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
• McDonough County: 1 female 80s
• Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
• Richland County: 1 male 80s
• Saline County: 2 females 80s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 80s
• Shelby County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• Vermilion County: 1 female 70s
• Whiteside County: 2 male 80s, 1 female 90s
• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s
• Williamson County: 1 female 90s
• Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
• Woodford County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 355,217 cases, including 9,345 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 14 – October 20 is 5.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,791 specimens for a total of 6,950,105. As of last night, 2,338 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 194 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.