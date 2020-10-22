SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,942 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 44 additional deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Carroll County: 1 female 90s
- Christian County: 1 male 90s
- Clay County: 1 female 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
- Effingham County: 1 male 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Marion County: 1 female 90s
- McDonough County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 female 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Shelby County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 male 80s
- White County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 360,159 cases, including 9,387 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 15 – October 21 is 5.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,977 specimens for a total of 7,031,082. As of last night, 2,463 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 525 patients were in the ICU and 212 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
