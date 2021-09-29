SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a Springfield stabbing that wounded two people.
Sangamon County deputies said they responded at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment at 3241 S. Douglas Ave. in Springfield. They found two people with apparent stab wounds to the arms and another person who appeared to have been hit by a thrown object.
None of the injuries were life-threatening.
A female at the scene said a person who lived upstairs stabbed her and her father, deputies said. In the investigation, authorities said they witnessed Dimetri Johnson, 29, battering a female near the scene. They said he was also involved in the alleged stabbing.
Deputies said Johnson fled into an apartment. They made entry and arrested him.
Johnson is charged with aggravated battery, mob action, obstructing justice and obstructing/resisting a peace officer. Latasha A. Johnson, 28, Michael A. Johnson, 31, and Steve G. Johnson, 56, were also arrested and charged with aggravated battery and mob action in connection to the case.
Latasha Johnson, Michael Johnson and Steve Johnson were treated at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Latasha and Steve were both released, while Michael was given a notice to appear. Latasha is out of custody after posting a $500 bond.
Authorities said Michael Johnson was wanted on a Grundy County warrant for traffic and two Sangamon County traffic warrants.
Of the victims, deputies said one 30-year-old female victim transported herself to HSHS St. John's Hospital. A 29-year-old female victim refused treatment.
