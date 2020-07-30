CHICAGO (WAND) - Four officers were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting outside a Chicago police precinct.
The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. outside the 25th District police station, 5555 W. Grand Avenue.
CPD Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was also shot.
One officer was shot in the chin and in the bullet proof vest. A second officer was shot in the bullet proof vest, but the round did not penetrate. A third officer was shot in the hip, and a fourth officer was rushed to the hospital with chest pains.
The officers conditions are not known at this time.
This is a developing story.
