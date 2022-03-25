DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family was displaced after a vacant house that was next door to their home caught fire and spread.
Decatur firefighters were first called to 1231 E. William St. just after 2 a.m. Heavy fire was showing and spreading into the attic of a neighboring home to the east, 1237 E. William St.
1231 E. WIlliam St. was vacant. Four children and four adults lived in 1237 E. William St., firefighters say.
An aerial device was used to flow water from above on the fully involved home and stop the fire from spreading to even more homes.
Supply lines were laid from nearby hydrants, pulling multiple lines to attack the fire.
No one was injured.
The family is being helped by the American Red Cross, as there was "extensive damage" to their home.
The cause of the fire in the vacant home is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.