DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Four dogs were rescued Thursday morning after a fire in the 1600 block of North Edward Street.
According to the Decatur Fire Department, crews arrived to the scene at 10:27 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a home's second story and roof.
Ventilation holes were cut into the roof while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire inside. The fire department said three dogs were initially rescued after crews arrived and turned over to Macon County Animal Control.
A fourth dog was found alive after a search, but her two puppies died in the fire.
The fire department said the cause of the fire appeared to be electrical. A damage estimate was not provided Thursday afternoon, but the department described the damage as extensive.
The home's three occupants planned to stay with friends, per the fire department, and were also being assisted by the American Red Cross.
