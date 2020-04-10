MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Entertaining kids can be challenging during the stay-at-home order, that's why local organizations are sharing different ideas for kids and parents to do.
Macon County 4-H works with its staff to create different experiments and crafts for kids to do while stuck at home. Trinity Johnson, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator said times like this can be difficult, so by offering content like the experiments will encourage families to stay safe together.
"Give them opportunities and create experiences for them that will really just give them the most valuable childhood experience."
The different experiments can be found on the organizations Facebook page. Johnson explained there are experiments for kids to try, in addition to crafts they can work on.
"We just really wanted to give kids some fun things while we are in this situation."
To learn more about Macon County 4-H, click here.