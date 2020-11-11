DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County 4-H is hosting a Virtual Food Challenge.
All kids and their families are invited to use their cooking or baking skills to create a one-of-a-kind dish using a list of secret ingredients, then the dishes will be judged on the use of the secret ingredients, presentation and creativity.
"We know families would like some fun interactive things to do with their kids and this is a great opportunity for them to do it's super flexible," said Olivia Warren, Extension Program Coordinator.
The deadline to submit entries is on Saturday, December 12 by 9 a.m.
Kids interested in participating will get a list of secret ingredients, judging requirements and how to enter the dish for judging.
Pre-packaged kits of the secret ingredients are available for sale on a first-come, first-serve basis for $10. Kits will be available for pick up at the Macon County Extension office the week prior to the event.
Click here to register for the kits.
