DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur crash ended with two children, a teen and an adult going to a hospital for treatment.
Police said authorities were called at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to Mound Road and Taylor Avenue for the crash response.
Officers said a 17-year-old teenage girl driving a BMW car was driving northbound on Taylor approaching Mound when she slow-rolled the intersection stop sign to turn left onto Mound. She had pulled out in front of a Chevrolet Equinox, which was eastbound on Mound, and was hit by the Chevrolet.
The Chevrolet had an adult driver and two small children as passengers.
Officers said all four victims were taken to a local hospital. Injuries for all four were non-life-threatening.
The road was back open Wednesday night. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
