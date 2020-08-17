DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were shot in two separate shootings in Danville over the weekend.
On Saturday just before midnight, police were called to the unit block of Pennsylvania Ave. for shots fired.
A 26-year-old Danville man had been shot in the back and arm.
A 52-year-old Danville woman was shot in the torso, and a 21-year-old Danville woman was shot in the hand.
All three victims were taken to the hospital.
Witnesses said they were all outside of a home on Pennsylvania Ave. when someone started shooting at them from across the street.
About an hour later at 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of College St. and South St. for shots fired.
Police spoke with witnesses who heard multiple shots being fired.
Witnesses said they saw a red Chevy Impala leave the area at a high rate of speed.
A 21-year-old Champaign woman arrived at the hospital as police were investigating with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police were unable to speak with her, because she was undergoing a procedure.
Officers are not sure yet whether the shootings are connected.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.
