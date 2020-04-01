SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police Department officers tracked down four juveniles after they took off from a disabled car on Tuesday.
Officers spotted a silver vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed around 2:45 p.m. on 19th Street from North Grand Avenue. The vehicle drove through a metal gate near Gietl Park and continued on to Sangamon Avenue.
Police say the driver would not stop and disobeyed traffic signals and devices.
The driver lost control near 1st and Black streets after hitting a raised manhole cover. The car was disabled and four males ran form the scene.
Officers were able to locate four juveniles who ran from the vehicle. There were two 17 year olds and two 16 year olds.
Police located a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with a laser sight system in the 2100 block of Sangamon. The gun had been thrown from the vehicle.
The juveniles were arrested and face charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member, resisting arrest of a peace officer, criminal damage to government supported property, and no firearm owner identification card. The driver of the vehicle was also charged with reckless driving and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
All four were transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.