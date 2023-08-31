MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Four juveniles were arrested following a fight on a Mattoon Community Unit School District bus.
The fight happened Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. While students were being driven home, four started to fight while the bus was enroute, the district said.
A bus paraprofessional responded by moving to separate multiple students.
The bus driver followed protocol, pulled the bus over and immediately called for assistance.
Within minutes, other school personnel and Mattoon Police arrived.
A secondary bus was sent, and the Mattoon Police Department assisted in the safe transfer of students to another bus to get them home.
All parents/guardians of students riding the bus were contacted by the transportation department.
