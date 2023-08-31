School Bus (C)

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Four juveniles were arrested following a fight on a Mattoon Community Unit School District bus. 

The fight happened Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. While students were being driven home, four started to fight while the bus was enroute, the district said.

A bus paraprofessional responded by moving to separate multiple students.

The bus driver followed protocol, pulled the bus over and immediately called for assistance.

Within minutes, other school personnel and Mattoon Police arrived.

A secondary bus was sent, and the Mattoon Police Department assisted in the safe transfer of students to another bus to get them home.

All parents/guardians of students riding the bus were contacted by the transportation department. 

Superintendent Tim Condron said, “We are saddened by this incident, this is not a reflection of the school culture we are proud of at MCUSD2.” However, Condron shared appreciation for the quick actions of students and staff. “I am extremely proud of the two staff members on the bus for their quick action to maintain student safety.”
 
Condron also praised students who jumped in to assist in protecting others.
 
The four juveniles who were accused of being involved in the fight were arrested for aggravated battery and mob action. They were taken to the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center. 
 
