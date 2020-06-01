CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people lost their lives in a rural Macoupin County plane crash, investigators said.
The Macoupin County Coroner's Office said a small airplane crashed on Sunday, May 31 in rural Carlinville. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Department, Carlinville and Girard fire/rescue and ambulances from Gillespie-Benld Are Ambulance Service responded to the scene and pronounced the victims dead at 4:27 p.m.
Authorities are waiting until families are notified before releasing the identities of the victims.
No information about what caused the crash has been released.
The Macoupin County Sheriff's Department and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. The National Tranportation Safety Board said it is also involved, but has not yet visited the crash scene.
