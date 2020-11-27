DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County officials reported four additional COVID-19 deaths Friday.
The latest four deaths include a man in his 70s and three men in their 80s.
This was two days after the Macon County Health Department reported 10 deaths in a 24-hour period. Macon County is now reporting a total of 125 deaths from COVID-19.
Macon County officials also reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 since Thanksgiving Day, including 80 Thursday and 110 on Friday.
