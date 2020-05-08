SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There are four more deaths from COVID-19 associated with The Villas Senior Care Community in Springfield, according to the facility.
The new deaths include a female resident in her 80s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27, two female residents in their 80’s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24, and a male resident in his 70s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27.
On Thursday the facility announced four other deaths.
There are also three newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility. The new cases include, a female resident in her 70s and a two female residents in their 90s.
As of Friday, two patients were being treated at HSHS St. John's Hosptial and one was being treated at Memorial Medical Center.
The total number of cases at the Villas is 104, with 60 residents and 44 staff members, including 19 deaths.
