SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County announced four new deaths associated with The Villas Senior Care Community.
The new deaths include a female in her 90s who tested positive on April 26, a female resident in her 80s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28, a female resident in her 80s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 25, and a male resident in his 70s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27.
The facility also announced two new positive cases. The cases include a female resident in her 70s and a female resident in her 90s.
Of the confirmed cases, four people are being treated at HSHS St. John's Hospital and one is being treated at Memorial Medical Center.
The total number of cases if 101, including 57 residents and 44 staff members with 15 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.