CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign firefighters responded to a fire at a house in the 914 block of West Beardsley Avenue just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to the fire department, once on the scene, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the side and back of the residence.
Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and entered the home to search for victims.
Firefighters rescued four occupants from within the home and had the fire extinguished by 9:43 a.m.
The four occupants were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.
There were no firefighter injuries reported.
The cause of this fire is undetermined as investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation.
The home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.
The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.