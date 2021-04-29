CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign firefighters responded to a fire at a house in the 914 block of West Beardsley Avenue just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
Firefighters on scene tell WAND News, four people were inside the home at the time and were all rescued by firefighters. Ambulances were on scene for residents to be treated if needed but fire crews said it is unclear if any of the people were injured before being rescued.
The fire is currently under investigation to determine the cause.
