(WAND) - Governor Pritzker's stay-at-home order is set to expire next week, though he has implied it will be extended. Wednesday, four state lawmakers spoke out on how they say the order can be modified to allow parts of the state to re-open.
"As we get closer to the April 30th deadline of the stay-at-home order, and we anticipate the governor will be extending the order further, we wanted to highlight some changes that could be made, to make this stay-at-home order both healthier and more reasonable for all of Illinois," said Rep. Mark Batinick.
Batinick appeared via video conference Wednesday morning, along with fellow Republican state senators Tony McCombie, Ryan Spain, and Dave Severin.
Representative Spain said some Illinois businesses that are currently considered non-essential, should be allowed to open back up, if they can do so safely, including, "businesses like art stores, car dealerships, clothing stores, shoe stores, salons and barber shops."
Representative Batinick said PPE should be required at businesses that attract large groups of customers.
"It should... become a requirement for all employees to wear face coverings inside stores and restaurants," Batinick said.
Representative Severin said state parks can be re-opened while still abiding social distancing guidelines.
"Since Illinois was the first state in the nation to close our parks, I believe we should be the first to re-open them," Severin said.
Representative McCombie said many healthcare workers who aren't working right now, should be allowed to return.
"Life-saving cancer-preventative screening services, like mammograms, MRIs, colonoscopies, are significantly being delayed," she said. "(Workers) want to return to work and give their communities the medical services that they need."
The four lawmakers said they're offering their messages as constructive feedback to the governor.
"We certainly hope the governor incorporates this feedback into the revisions to his executive orders," Spain said.
Governor Pritzker has said he's already working on changes to the stay-at-home order, but has not specified what those changes will be.