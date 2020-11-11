CARTWRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - A total of four people went to a hospital after a Sangamon County crash on Illinois Route 125.
Troopers said three vehicles were headed eastbound on Route 125 just east of Glick Road when one of them cut off the other two, causing them to hit, go into a ditch and roll.
Four total people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes are back open after Illinois Route 125 was completely shut down in the area.
