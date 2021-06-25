PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A 4-year-old girl from Peoria is making it her mission to give back to first responders.
Sophia Richards and her family have started a campaign to thank every police officer they see to show them appreciation. Her mother, Veronicah Richards, said the mission started last year.
"We just wanted them to know that despite what they hear out there and what they see, there are people who are for them and appreciate them," she said.
Sophia and her family will go to different police departments with treats in hand to share their appreciation and show them kindness. Veronica said every time they see a police officer, Sophia wants to get out and say thank you.
"There are so many amazing police officers, men and women. It's been really tough for them," she said. "I just want to be able to show them the good side. I want other people to see the good side."
Veronicah hopes these small gestures of kindness will spark a movement and get others to show their appreciation to law enforcement officer and other civil agencies.
"We have to start teaching the kids at home," she said. "We need to be able to teach the kids respect. We need to teach them appreciation of authority."
While they've shared thank yous to agencies around the Peoria area, Veronicah said they have a bigger mission to make their way to police stations and departments around the state and area. She said the family has plans to come to Champaign.
In addition to her salute to first responders, Sophia is also working on raising funds to build a shelter in Kenya to help women and families who are victims of domestic violence, as well as women needing additional support. To learn more click here or text 309-316-7888 to support.
