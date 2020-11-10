SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There have been 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 15 days at the McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield.
That includes 14 patients and 26 staff members.
Local leaders and health officials called the numbers "deeply concerning."
Sangamon County, which is in Illinois’ COVID Region 3, currently has a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 14.4%. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Sangamon County is 13.4%, exceeding the State target for containing the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.