(WAND) - 41% of the vaccines distributed to the Memorial Medical System in Central Illinois were administered within 24 hours, according to officials with the medical system.
Memorial Medical Center received 1,600 doses in the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 150 employees at Memorial Medical Center have received the vaccine, 270 doses have gone out to employees at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Passavant hospital in Jacksonville has given a vaccine out to 240 employees. Taylorville Memorial Hospital will start vaccines on Friday.
The first employees vaccinated are the ones who are administering the vaccine to other hospital employees.
The medical group says they hope to have the vaccines in the first delivery distributed by Friday. At this time, they are not making employees get the vaccine but say they are strongly encouraging vaccination against COVID-19. Jennifer Harris, Memorial's Chief of Planning during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the goal is to get all Memorial Medical System employees vaccinated by the end of February.
The vaccine vials were to have five doses each, but hospitals like Memorial say they are able to get six doses. The small glass vials used to transport the vaccine hold more than the expected five doses.
The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday night that it was aware of reports that vials were yielding six and sometimes seven doses, and that it was acceptable to use all full doses from each vial.
Memorial Medical System officials say they are getting six doses out of each vial which means they can help get more employees a vaccine. The medical system says this equates to 260 doses total for its healthcare workers.
