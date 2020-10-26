(10TV/WAND) - Forty-five missing children were recovered by the U.S. Marshals as a part of an operation in Ohio and West Virginia.
The operation was called “Autumn Hope.”
Throughout the month of October, the USMS Offices in Southern Ohio and Southern West Virginia worked with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force to find missing and exploited children.
The USMS said 169 arrests were made.
Twenty children were also located at the request of law enforcement to ensure a child’s well-being.
A loaded gun was found during one of the missing child recoveries. The 15-year-old had two warrants and is suspected in several shootings and a homicide.
Another case involving a 15-year-old girl missing from Cleveland was linked to a person in Columbus suspected of human trafficking.
Two kids were recovered during a traffic stop, the USMS said.
The USMS also helped the Lancaster Police Department find a 14-year-old girl reported missing in the middle of the night. She was found in Columbus within six hours of being reported missing.
