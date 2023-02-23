ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND)- Check your pockets! An Illinois Lottery player is holding a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000.
According to the Illinois Lottery the ticket was sold at Casey's General Store located at 700 E. South St . in Atlanta, and matched all five numbers for the Monday, February 20 evening drawing to take home the grand prize.
The winning numbers were: 3-27-30-31-39.
For selling the winning ticket, there tailor will receive a bonus of $4,500, which is one percent of the prize amount.
The Illinois Lottery reports in total, more than 165,000 winning tickets were sold, and over $2million in prizes were won in Monday evening's Lucky Day Lotto drawing.
Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.
Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week.
For more information visit illinoislottery.com
