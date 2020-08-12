ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has announced the first round of Business Interruption Grants (BIG), which will help businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first round of BIG grants includes $46 million and will help over 2,600 businesses in over 400 cities and towns located across 78 Illinois counties, the governor said in a Wednesday press conference. This program and the Rebuild Distressed Communities program involve a total of $85 million.
Each BIG grant involves amounts from $10,000 to $20,000.
The initial focus of these grants is on businesses most severely impacted by the pandemic, including those that were completely shut down in the spring and those in COVID-19-impacted areas that took property damage in June looting and civil unrest.
"The federal PPP program seems to have overlooked too many entrepreneurs and small shops," Pritzker said. "It was important to me and to the General Assembly to ensure small businesses, which employ the largest number of people in Illinois, get the help they need. That's why we gave priority to businesses who haven't received PPP and capped annual revenues of those businesses at $3 million or less in this initial round of funding."
Pritzker said the BIG program will support thousands of small businesses affected by COVID-19. A "substantial allotment" of that money is set aside for child care providers. The governor called these workers an "essential underpinning of our workforce" for many working families.
To make sure the review and distribution of funding was equitable and efficient, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) worked with community-based grant administration partners across Illinois. This partnership is now going further, the governor said, with a $1 million investment in outreach going toward making sure the state is reaching entrepreneurs of color through four community navigator partners, including the Chicago Urban League.
Acting Illinois DCEO Director Michael Negron said equity was a central focus of this grant program, as half the businesses receiving funding the first round of BIG grants are minority-owned. More than $24 million bill benefit businesses in zip codes disproportionately hit hard by the pandemic.
"The historical lack of support in communities of color is an unacceptable barrier to accessing critical resources," Pritzker said. "I am committed to supporting communities that have long suffered disinvestment. Our effort to support families and revitalize our economy are ongoing and I intend to do everything in my power to alleviate the pain that COVID-19 is inflicting across Illinois."
The state expects to open applications for the next round of BIG grants in the coming weeks. Businesses seeking more information should go here.
