MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Morgan County Health Department announced 47 people at a long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
The department said the cases are in a Jacksonville rehabilitation and long-term care facility. Health officials say there were three initial reported cases.
All residents and staff at Aperion Care Jacksonville were tested on June 9 and 10.
A total of 34 residents and 13 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering in isolation at the care facility. Staff members who have tested positive are recovering in isolation at home.
Aperion released the following statement:
Aperion Care Jacksonville will not address any specific cases or incidents, as it is our policy not to do so. We are taking a proactive approach in protecting our residents by following the recommendations of the CDC & CMS on prevention methods, including following strict handwashing procedures, and in many circumstances, wearing masks, gowns and gloves when interacting with residents who are sick. We also are staying up to date with the CDC recommendations as they are revised. In addition, the Facility is in close contact with the local and state health departments and are following their guidance. We have a certified infection preventionist through the Association for Professionals in Infection Control to assist with implementing the CDC recommendations. We have eliminated all visitors coming into our nursing facilities until further notice. We are also screening each staff member as they report to work each shift. Keeping in-touch with the families and representatives of our residents is also a top priority. To assure that we are providing the most up to date information to our families, we will give updates on the status of our facility through an automated messaging system each week. We will continue to communicate with our families, staff and residents, as required by CMS and IDPH. www.aperioncare.com/covid-19/
Morgan County Health Department, Passavant Hospital, and Illinois Department of Public Health are working with Aperion Care to ensure the isolation of the positive cases and continued infection prevention efforts.
