SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,862 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 49 additional confirmed deaths.
• Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
• Christian County: 1 male 60s
• Coles County: 1 male 80s
• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s
• DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
• DuPage County: 2 females 80s
• Ford County: 1 female 80s
• Franklin County: 1 female 100+
• Jefferson County: 1 male 70s
• Jersey County: 1 female 90s
• Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s
• Kane County: 1 male 80s
• Knox County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
• Logan County: 2 male 80s
• Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
• Marion County: 1 male 80s
• Marshall County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
• Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Randolph County: 1 male 80s
• Rock Island County: 2 males 60s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
• Vermilion County: 1 male 80s
• Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s
• Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Woodford County: 1 female 60s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 327,605 cases, including 9,074 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 7 – October 13 is 4.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,669 specimens for a total of 6,463,923. As of last night, 1,974 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Beginning today, IDPH is adjusting how data for Region 6, east central Illinois, is reported to most accurately capture spread across the region. Champaign County and its data will continue to be included in Region 6, but University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign saliva testing will be broken out separately. This will allow us to better identify testing needs and trends in the region.
Starting tomorrow, IDPH will begin including both molecular and antigen tests in the number of statewide total test performed in Illinois. Previously, due to the limited number of antigen tests and limited information about antigen test accuracy, antigen tests were not included in the total number (which comprised less than 1% of total tests performed). Antigen tests, like BinaxNOW™, are now becoming more readily available, therefore, IDPH will include both molecular and antigen tests in its total number of tests starting October 15, 2020.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.