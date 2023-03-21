SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The fourth annual “Makers Madness” contest has entered the final round.
The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, “Makers Madness” is a bracket-style tournament in which voters across the state will decide which product is The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
Presented by Comcast Business, the competition celebrates the incredible work of manufacturers across Illinois.
A recent study found the total economic impact of manufacturing in Illinois is estimated to be between $580 billion and $611 billion every year – the largest share of any industry to the state’s Gross Domestic Product.
According to the IMA, the top four vote-getters from the initial round of voting are the Accuchiller NQ Series Brewery & Distillery Glycol Chiller manufactured by Thermal Care in Niles; the Jessup Safety Track Recon by Jessup Manufacturing in McHenry; Hummer EV Headlights by North American Lighting in Salem; and the Bison PowerSTAR Coffee Roasting Gearmotor made by Bison Gear & Engineering Corp in St. Charles.
“It’s mind-blowing to see the variety of products nominated for this year’s title of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois. We are excited to showcase and celebrate these products and the remarkable men and women on our factory floors who manufacture them every day,” said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “Manufacturers are the major driving force of our state’s economy and as we move to the next stage of the competition, we also want to keep focus on policies that support manufacturers and can help produce a pipeline of skilled talent that will maintain Illinois’ status as a hub of technology and innovation.”
The Makers Madness Top 4 are:
- Drug Terminator (Elastec, Carmi) -
Manufactured by Elastec in Carmi, the Drug Terminator is a portable drug incinerator designed to help healthcare officials and law enforcement safely destroy prescription drugs or confiscated narcotics. It can be used to destroy evidence drugs and prescription medication collected during drug take-back programs. The destruction of released evidence drugs and other non-hazardous waste found at illegal drug lab sites present unique challenges to law enforcement, military police, and airport customs officials. The Elastec Drug Terminator was created to destroy such narcotics, turning them into ash in a safe and efficient manner.
- 17th Street Barbecue Sauces (17th Street Barbecue, Murphysboro) -
Manufactured by 17th Street Barbecue in Murphysboro, 17th Street Barbecue Sauce comes in various flavors and is a special sauce made for ribs, chicken pulled pork and much more. It is a creation of champion pitmaster, Barbecue Hall of Fame inductee and 17th Street Barbecue founder, Mike Mills, who was affectionately known as “The Legend.” The sauces are used in 17th Street Barbecue restaurants in Southern Illinois and marketed nationally as a great addition to the seasoning arsenal of barbecue enthusiasts.
- 77GHz Radar for Driver's Assistance and Automated Driving (Hella Electronics Corp, Flora) -
- Rosenberg Moon Habitat (Ingersoll Machine Tools, Inc., Rockford) -
Ingersoll Machine Tools’ entry, the Rosenberg Moon Habitat was designed by the Rosenberg Institute based on years of research and planning. It is a place for astronauts to stay and live when they return to the moon. Because of the habitat’s large size, it is impossible to print it on Earth and launch it. Ingersoll collaborated with the Rosenberg Institute to produce a machine that gives them the capability to print the habitat on site. It is a three-story habitat built to house a crew of two and is the world's tallest single-piece 3D printed polymer structure, with a height of 23 feet, but a thickness of only 5 millimeters. It is made of 6 panels and is a unique contribution to space exploration and travel.
Voting is now open and will take place at www.makersmadnessil.com through 11:59 p.m. on March 26.
Voters may cast one vote per day.
Consecutive rounds of voting will take place each week, with vote totals reset to zero at the beginning of each round.
The contest will culminate with an awards ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion on March 29 when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.
“The excitement is starting to build,” said Sean McCarthy, Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives. “My colleagues at Comcast and I are waiting to see how this year’s contest unfolds and how the products and services that are nominated incorporate Internet connectivity and technology.”
Timeline of events:
February 2 – February 19: Nominations accepted at www.makersmadnessil.com
February 21 – March 5: Voting on nominations to determine Top 16
March 7 – March 12: First round of voting to determine Top 8
March 14 – March 19: Second round of voting to determine Top 4
March 21 – March 26: Final round of voting
March 29: Winner of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois announced.
