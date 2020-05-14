COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A fourth person has died from COVID-19 in Coles County.
The person was a resident at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare facility.
The facility experienced an outbreak of the virus with 40 confirmed cases being associated with it.
Five new cases were reported in the county Thursday.
There are a total of 69 confirmed cases. Two people are hospitalized. 22 people have recovered.
