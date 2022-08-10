MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KSDK) - Police are asking people to shelter in place after a 5-alarm fire erupted at a factory near Granite City Wednesday morning.
Granite City fire officials told 5 On Your Side the fire started at Interco, a recycling factory along Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois Wednesday morning.
A 5 On Your Side crew arrived at the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and captured large clouds of black smoke and flames coming from the building.
A 5 On Your Side photojournalist said he could hear explosions on his drive to the scene.
Several fire departments in the St. Louis area and Metro East are working to contain the fire.
There are no reports of injuries at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.
