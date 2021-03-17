DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called to a five car crash in Decatur Wednesday morning that officials said was due to foggy weather.
It happened at 7:12 a.m. at the viaduct on 22nd Street, which is currently closed.
The official name is the William Sands Bridge, but it is formerly known as the Staley Viaduct.
One person was transported with minor injuries to the hospital.
The viaduct will remain closed until the foggy weather clears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.