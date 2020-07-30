CHICAGO (WAND) - Five officers were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting outside a Chicago police precinct.
The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. outside the 25th District police station, 5555 W. Grand Avenue.
CPD Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was also shot.
One officer was shot in the neck and in the bullet proof vest. A breathing tube had to be inserted. A second officer was shot in the bullet proof vest, but the round did not penetrate. A third officer was shot in the hip, and a fourth and fifth officer were rushed to the hospital with chest pains.
The suspect opened fire as the officers were walking him from a police vehicle into the police station.
Officials are not exactly sure what happened or how the suspect was able to get a weapon. It is not clear whether he somehow overpowered an officer and took his gun or if he had his own weapon.
Suspects are routinely searched for weapons before they are placed in police vehicles.
Brown said the suspect was wanted in connection with a June 26 carjacking in downtown Chicago. He said officers identified the stolen vehicle on Thursday morning, followed it and then took the driver into custody.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.