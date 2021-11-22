WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, says at least 5 people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb.
The city did not release any additional information about those who died. Police have said a “person of interest” is in custody but have not provided details about the person or any possible motive.
One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday.
A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit.
“What took place in Waukesha today is sickening, and I have every confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice,” Attorney General Josh Kaul, the state’s top law enforcement officer, tweeted.
The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year’s, the 59th, had the theme of “comfort and joy.”
