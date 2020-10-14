CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Five departments responded to a large field fire Wednesday afternoon near Interstate 57 and Interstate 72 by Bondville.
According to the village's fire chief, the fire was started by a combine. It took about 30 minutes for the fire to be put out. Heavy smoke could be seen for miles, which slowed traffic on Interstate 57.
One vehicle caught fire at the scene and it was not known if anyone was injured as of Wednesday afternoon.
Much of Central Illinois is under a Red Flag warning. This means if a fire does start, it could spread very quickly because of the lack of rain, low extended dry pattern and low humidity.
The fire chief urged people to stop burning, as this was the second fire that the Bondville Fire Department responded to Wednesday.
WAND News will continue to follow this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.