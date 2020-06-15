DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Five people were injured in four different shootings in Danville over the weekend.
Police were first called to the 900 block of Koehn Dr. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of multiple shots fired.
Witnesses said a party was going on at a home in the area when someone started shooting in the direction of the party.
A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg, and a 49-year-old man was shot in the back.
Both victims are expected to be ok.
While officers were at that scene investigating, they heard more gunshots around 10 p.m.
Police found another shooting victim in the 900 block of Fowler St. A 19-year-old had been shot in the leg. The victim said he was walking when a car drove by him, and someone inside opened fire. He was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening wound.
About an hour later, just before 11 p.m., police were called to a home in the 900 block of Giddings St. for shots fired.
A 25-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder. The victim said he was sitting inside the home when someone outside fired shots. He was hit when a bullet came through the window.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be ok.
Around 1:15 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 1600 block of Edgewood Dr. for shots fired.
Police found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the head. Witnesses said they heard shots being fired and then saw the victim laying on the ground.
The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in serious condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Police are working to learn whether any of the shootings were connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.