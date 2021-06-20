FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Five people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 3:14 p.m. Saturday on US Route 40 east of Fayette County road N 1750 street.
Police said a Pontiac was driving westbound and ran off onto the right shoulder. The driver overcorrected, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. Police said he then skidded into the path of a Ford Taurus headed eastbound. The collision caused both vehicles to skid into a ditch where both cars came to a stop.
The driver of the Pontiac, Lloyd A. Rowe, 50, was pronounced dead.
All four occupants of the Taurus, Hailey Funneman, 22, Coleton Prince, 25, James Bowlin, 43, and JeAna Kollman, 45, were all pronounced dead as well.
