(WAND) - Five local towns made a list of best American cities to live in after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business Insider said it used nine economic, educational, and demographic measures from government data sources and academic research to compile a list of the Top 30 cities people should consider moving to after the pandemic.
Of those 30, five towns are local.
Springfield ranked at number 1. Bloomington was number 4. Champaign was number 5. Peoria was number 28. Danville ranked in at number 30.
News website Axios reported on a Harris Poll survey that one third of Americans said they were considering moving to less densely populated places.
The poll showed less densely populated areas with a larger share of jobs requiring a bachelor's degree or higher were likely to recover first from the economic impact of the pandemic.
Springfield's pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 3.5 percent. 42.9 percent of those jobs could be done from home, the 16th highest share among metro areas.
Bloomington's share of jobs that could be done from home is 39.4 percent. 72.2 percent of households spend less than 30 percent of their income on housing.
Champaign's pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 3.2 percent.
Peoria was among the 100 metro areas with the lowest cost of living scores. It was 12 percent lower than the national average with average housing costs in the city around $875.22 a month.
Danville's cost of living is 21.4 percent lower than the national average. The city's population density of 84.3 people per square mile is also lower than in most metro areas.
To read more about the rankings, click HERE.
