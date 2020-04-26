SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Health officials are announcing 5 new positive COVID-19 cases at The Villas Senior Care Community, including 2 new deaths.
The deaths include a male in his 80’s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22nd and a male in his 80’s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24th. Both were inpatients at Memorial Medical Center.
The new cases include: one female staff member in her 40’s, one male staff member in his 60’s, one female staff member in her 70’s, one female resident in her 80’s, and one female resident in her 90’s.
There are a total of 37 confirmed positive cases at the facility and four deaths.
Of the 37 positive cases, they include 24 residents and 13 staff members.
